CPS handed fresh evidence of Dominic Cummings' lockdown offences, ex-chief prosecutor claims

Published: 3:50 PM November 2, 2020 Updated: 3:51 PM November 2, 2020

An ex-chief prosecutor has claimed he has new evidence proving Dominic Cummings broke lockdown rules and has submitted it to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Nazir Afzal, who lost his brother to Covid-19 in April, is fighting to have Cummings prosecuted for breaching lockdown regulations earlier this year.

Afzal has claimed his lawyers have found new evidence which they have submitted in a 225-page dossier to the CPS, the Mirror has revealed.







Cummings has dismissed claims he broke government regulations when he drove 260 miles to Durham with his wife Mary Wakefield and their son at the height of lockdown while ill with the virus.

The prime minister's adviser claims he made the trip to seek childcare support from his family.

The political aide was also spotted on a drive to Barnard Castle, which he claimed he had done to test his eyesight ahead of a trip back to London.

You may also want to watch:

Cummings insists he acted within the spirit and letter of the rules.

MORE: Dominic Cummings' unpaid council tax estimated to fund more than 23,000 free school meals, finds report

Now, Afzal's lawyers say they have eye-witness accounts and explanations that show Cummings was responsible for six breaches of lockdown regulations.

They are also calling on police to obtain CCTV records and licence plate tracking to establish a more clear sequence of events.

Afzal, ex-CPS Chief Prosecutor for the North West, said: "The police investigation thus far has been cursory and incomplete.

"I believe the CPS’ Public Interest test is also met given the impact this has had on general compliance with Covid regulations.

"It is now a matter for the police and CPS to decide whether to take this forward."

The CPS said: "Durham Police issued a statement about their investigation which explained their decision not to take any further action.

"As with all cases, if a member of the public believes they have new information they should bring it to the attention of the police. The CPS has no power to direct the police."

A No10 spokesman said: “The prime minister has said he believes Mr Cummings behaved reasonably and he considers the matter closed.

“Durham Constabulary made clear they are not taking further action against Mr Cummings and that by locating himself at his father’s premises he did not breach the regulations.”