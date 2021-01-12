Cressida Dick insists Boris Johnson did not break law with bike ride

Published: 9:29 AM January 12, 2021 Updated: 9:31 AM January 12, 2021

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has insisted that Boris Johnson did not break the law with his bike ride seven miles from his home.

Johnson has been accused of hypocrisy following reports he went cycling away from his home after imposing sweeping Covid restrictions on others.

The prime minister was seen at the Olympic Park in east London on Sunday afternoon cycling with members of his security detail.

Official regulations brought in by Johnson say that exercise is limited to once a day and you should not leave your local area, in a bid to halt the surge in coronavirus cases.

But Dick insisted it was not against the law, but clarified that staying local means "it should start and end at your front door".

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I am not going to comment on individual cases. I’m really not.”

Asked if the prime minister is a role model, the police chief said: “The public are looking to all of us as role models, for all of us in public life, if you like.

“What I can say is that it is not against the law. I think that’s implicit.”

It is not clear whether Johnson took the trip on his bike from his front door or whether he was given a lift across London to arrive at the Olympic Park.