News Europe News Opinion Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Minister humiliated on-air after admitting she did not have Boris Johnson's number

Author Picture Icon

Adrian Zorzut

Published: 11:05 AM April 23, 2021    Updated: 11:07 AM April 23, 2021
MP for Gosport, Caroline Dinenage, speaks to reporters outside Portsmouth Cathedral after the disclo

Caroline Dinenage admitted she did not have Boris Johnson's private number - Credit: PA

A Tory minister has been left humiliated live on-air after she admitted to not having Boris Johnson's private number.

Culture minister Caroline Dinenage said the prime minister did not give his number out "willy-nilly" in an interview with ITV's Good Morning Britain, adding she did not even have it.



Dinenage then defended billionaire businessman James Dyson for possessing it. "We are talking about someone who is one of the top British business people in the world," Dinenage said.

Co-host Kate Garraway hit back: "Sorry! Just a second!

"You're a cabinet minister and you don't have Boris Johnson's number but a commercial operator does have his number and you think that's reasonable because he's a commercial operator?"

You may also want to watch:

The minister replied: "I don't think it's reasonable..." before moving the conversation on and saying she was not sure if she had his number or not.

She then flicked through her phone live on air to check that she did not have it after all.

MORE: No 10 sources point finger at Cummings over Downing Street leaks

MORE: Bernard Jenkin rejects call for inquiry into Boris Johnson’s conduct

This comes as Johnson faces claims of leading a government "by Whatsapp" following revelations he was being lobbied by businessmen on his personal number.

Johnson denies the claim and insisted he would make "no apology" for saving lives by any means in a crisis.

Most Read

  1. 1 Politics is moving back to a battlefield which does not suit Boris Johnson
  2. 2 Government scraps Pick for Britain programme after Brits fill as few as 5% of roles
  3. 3 Boris Johnson still has questions to answer about Caribbean holiday
  1. 4 Ex-minister says Boris Johnson's government is a 'cesspit' where 'almost nobody' tells the truth
  2. 5 Salmon industry insist officials miscalculated post-Brexit export figures
  3. 6 Poll: Laurence Fox in joint last place with Count Binface in race for London mayor
  4. 7 Government to dissolve parliament ahead of Queen’s Speech
  5. 8 Keir Starmer's day will come
  6. 9 Brexit regret: Meet the Leave voters who wish they hadn't voted Leave
  7. 10 James Dyson moves main address back to the UK
Boris Johnson
Downing Street
Good Morning Britain
London

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons

Brexit

Boris Johnson vows action over 'absurd' post-Brexit trading arrangements

The New European

Logo Icon
A trawler brings in its catch at Eyemouth harbour, in the Scottish Borders. The small Scottish fish

Brexit

British fisherman expresses regret over Brexit vote on Danish TV

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, Londo

Boris Johnson

Opposition parties push for probe into Boris Johnson's conduct following...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Skyline of Berlin (Germany) with TV Tower at dusk

Arts & Culture | Opinion

Why everybody rents in Germany

Tanit Koch

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus