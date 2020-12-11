12 of the best responses to the Daily Express 'freedom' front
Pro-Brexit newspaper the Daily Express has been criticised for its front cover claiming that the EU has not understood its demands.
In a sorry-sounding front page, the Leave-backing newspaper claims: "All we ever wanted was our freedom!"
The headline comes as prime minister Boris Johnson told cabinet ministers to prepare for no-deal Brexit as talks with the EU continue to falter.
But many pro-Europeans were quick to point out that the UK already had "freedom" in the first place.
Dan Ogunshakin also questioned the tone. He tweeted: "That's a rather sorry headline. Has even the Express realised that Brexit it is an atrocious idea?"
Remainer Judith Poser, however, responded: "All we ever wanted was to Remain, to retain Freedom of Movement and to keep our European citizenship. We were always free."
Here are 12 of the best responses...
