12 of the best responses to the Daily Express 'freedom' front

Published: 10:03 AM December 11, 2020 Updated: 10:22 AM December 11, 2020

Pro-Brexit newspaper the Daily Express has been criticised for its front cover claiming that the EU has not understood its demands.

In a sorry-sounding front page, the Leave-backing newspaper claims: "All we ever wanted was our freedom!"

The headline comes as prime minister Boris Johnson told cabinet ministers to prepare for no-deal Brexit as talks with the EU continue to falter.

But many pro-Europeans were quick to point out that the UK already had "freedom" in the first place.

Dan Ogunshakin also questioned the tone. He tweeted: "That's a rather sorry headline. Has even the Express realised that Brexit it is an atrocious idea?"

Remainer Judith Poser, however, responded: "All we ever wanted was to Remain, to retain Freedom of Movement and to keep our European citizenship. We were always free."

Here are 12 of the best responses...

Express: "All we ever wanted was our freedom": to lie without consequence; to help the already grotesquely wealthy get even richer; to scapegoat minorities by spouting divisive, bigoted, hateful shite; to ensure plebs know their place; & to help fuck our economy for a generation. pic.twitter.com/68LTMbD5e5 — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) December 10, 2020

What trash is this? We are free, sovereign & always have been - that’s why we could choose to leave the EU. We can choose to do a trade deal with the EU, or not. If we want one there are conditions, just like NATO membership has conditions attached to it. https://t.co/0ccLk49Gns — Peter Walton (@caveradossi) December 11, 2020

It didn’t end up well for William Wallace in Braveheart, after shouting ‘FREEDOM!’ he was hung, drawn and quartered! — Paul Butler (@PaulWButler) December 11, 2020

That's a rather sorry headline. Has even the Express realised that Brexit it is an atrocious idea? https://t.co/S2PoJzfrlx — Dan Ogunshakin (@DanOgunshakin) December 10, 2020

All we ever wanted was to have our cake and eat it.... — The Lights (@casakleinhuis) December 10, 2020

Appalling front page, ‘freedom’ was ours had successive Government actually understood what leaving the EU would involve https://t.co/TcmGUZIRsS — Rob George (@robgeorge1) December 11, 2020

“All we ever wanted was YOUR freedom” — Dan Snowden (@DanSnowden) December 11, 2020

The Express has become far worse than the Mail in its sanctimonious, crazed jingoism and absolute blind and unquestioning loyalty to this shit heap of a PM and his cronies. https://t.co/9t87hEtvby — Richard Banks (@banksybanks) December 10, 2020

Such a pathetic front page. Boris has gone from ‘holding all the cards’ to ‘big boys took my ball’. Ultimately we’ve been conned but the beneficiaries don’t care, it was a means to achieve their end. — Chris Holcroft 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇯🇵 (@geomet_Chris) December 11, 2020

All we ever wanted was to Remain, to retain FOM and to keep our European citizenship. We were always free. https://t.co/tvy4m50lZD — Judpo🌟🎄🌟 (@JudithPoser) December 10, 2020

Yet if we Scots ask for our Freedom, we’re horrid and vile, for dare dreaming of self determination. — BawsBurzt (@BawsBurzt) December 11, 2020

the current generation of politician and journalist have utterly failed britain. it's all just a game for them. https://t.co/WUOG6O3ZHL — hammy.🎄 (@iamhamesh) December 10, 2020