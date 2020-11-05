Brexiteer commentator hits out at Remainers over US Election result

Published: 10:12 AM November 5, 2020 Updated: 10:14 AM November 5, 2020

A Brexiteer has fumed about the possibility of Joe Biden entering the White House, claiming the loss of Donald Trump will hit the UK, and that any economic damage will be the fault of Remainers.

Express commentator Paul Baldwin sparked anger from pro-EU campaigners after he said it was the "rabble of Remainer cohorts" who would be responsible for Brexit damage. He claimed that those in parliament under Theresa May were "dragging their unwilling heels on Brexit for three years", and have "holed Britain under the waterline".

The Brexiteer claimed that as a result of a Biden win "our most lucrative international partnership will crash and burn on the altar of punishing Britain for having the temerity to champion that most American of virtues – self-reliance."

Daily Mail : Donald Trumped

Independent : America kept in the dark

Times : America holds it's breath

Telegraph : We will win, says Biden

FT : US election on a knife edge

Express : It's all Remainers' fault — Ian Harris (@biscuitsgod) November 4, 2020

And he blamed Remainers for focusing on EU relations rather than a US trade deal - despite the fact a Trump deal with America is likely to only boost the economy by 0.2%.

He said: "And we will rue the day, or indeed the years, we spent in thrall to EU negotiators instead of nailing a deal.

"And when I say we I mean Theresa May, and her spineless flip-flopping cabinet of Philip Hammond, Greg Clark, David Gauke, et al. Then step forward the other assorted anti-democracy irritants like Gina Miller, Dominic Grieve, Oliver Letwin and Yvette Cooper who stalled and stalled and delayed and delayed the process meaning we are now in a much more precarious position as a nation."

The opinion piece was slammed by those against Brexit.

Deborah Meaden wrote: "Has the Daily Express been taken over by a spoilt little brat. You know, the ones who blame everyone or Avery thing else..."

"Have they got Bonfire Night mixed up with April Fool’s Day?" asked James O'Brien.

"It's not just Trump who is having a meltdown," commented Professor Tanja Bueltmann.

"It was the FBPE wot won it," added Naomi Smith.

"Remainers responsible for Biden's win now? Ill take that as a badge of honour," said another.



