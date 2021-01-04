News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
Boris Johnson could bring back Sajid Javid into cabinet to lead coronavirus recovery

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 4:08 PM January 4, 2021   
Boris Johnson with Sir Mark Sedwill, Sajid Javid, Amber Rudd, and Lee Cain (back right) as the PM holds his first cabinet meeting at Downing Street

Boris Johnson with Sir Mark Sedwill, Sajid Javid, Amber Rudd, and Lee Cain (back right) as the PM holds his first cabinet meeting at Downing Street - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Former chancellor Sajid Javid is likely to return to Boris Johnson's cabinet to lead the coronavirus recovery, reports claim.

The Daily Mail reports that Johnson is set to reshuffle his top team with business secretary Alok Sharma set to become full-time president of the Cop26 climate change summit.

In his place is expected to be Javid - who resigned after a clash with Dominic Cummings a year ago - in a role that he once held more than five years ago.

Brexiteer Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who was international development secretary until the department was scrapped, could make a return.

Those rumoured to be facing demotion could include education secretary Gavin Williamson and even home secretary Priti Patel, with supporters warning that she would be resistant to moving her to a role such as party chairman.

A source close to Sharma denied that any decision had been made about his future.

Boris Johnson
Alok Sharma
Coronavirus

