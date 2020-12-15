Jaguars, second homes, more powerful vacuum cleaners - Daily Mail lists what to buy to make no-deal Brexit a 'success'

Published: 10:25 AM December 15, 2020

The Daily Mail have urged readers to buy a more powerful vacuum cleaner after Brexit - Credit: PA

The Daily Mail has suggested Britons could make a success out of a no-deal Brexit by buying British-made products such as a Jaguar, a second home in the UK, or a more powerful vacuum cleaner.

With the EU and Britain warning a no-deal Brexit was now the most likely outcome of negotiations, leading to World Trade Organisation tariffs being imposed on British goods from January 1, the newspaper suggested ways Britons could 'shop for Britain' in a bid to salvage the economy.







Among the "ten ways" to make no-deal a "success" was the option of buying a more powerful vacuum cleaner currently banned under EU regulations.

The article read: "If the UK repeals such red tape, you'll be able send a message to Brussels about their regulations by buying a model up to the old 1,600-watt limit."

MORE: 'Cheddar, eggs, toast and milk' - Daily Mail gives guide to meal options after Brexit

In 2014, an EU energy label prevented manufacturers from making or importing vacuum cleaners with a motor that exceeds 1,600 watts in order to clear the market of poor performing models.

You may also want to watch:

The European Environment Bureau (EEB) said: "Power doesn’t always equal performance, though the misconception has become widespread.

"Some efficient models maintained high standards of dust pick-up while using significantly less energy – due to design innovation."

The paper also recommended Britons "have a little lamb" and consider holidaying in the UK next year.

They also suggested purchasing more Japanese products, such a Kobe beef and udon noodles, in reference to Britain's new trade deal with Japan, and buying a second home in the UK.

Other recommendations include buying more English wine - avoiding an 18% tariff on foreign alcohol - Somerset brie, and wearing British-made fashion labels.

Twitter users did not waste time mocking the article.

Ed Williams wrote: "A super article from @DailyMailUK about the ‘10 ways YOU can help make No Deal Brexit a success for Britain’. 1) buy a Jag 2) holiday in UK 4) buy a powerful vacuum cleaner 7) buy a 2nd home.

"All very realistic purchases to make during a massive recession."

A super article from @DailyMailUK about the ‘10 ways YOU can help make No Deal Brexit a success for Britain’



1) buy a Jag

2) holiday in UK

4) buy a powerful vacuum cleaner

7) buy a 2nd home



All v. realistic purchases to make during a massive recessionhttps://t.co/soCIK8hGDG — Ed Williams (@edwilliams88) December 13, 2020

Travel writer James Chapple came up with a brilliant 11th suggestion: "11. Stop buying the Daily Mail."

11. Stop buying the Daily Mail.https://t.co/kWlIoMXUUA — James Chapple 👀 (@chapplejc) December 13, 2020

Stuart Wilks-Heeg wrote: "Seriously, has anyone ever felt that what they really miss in their lives is having a 1600-watt vacuum cleaner? Anyone at all?"