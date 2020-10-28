Video

Published: 8:23 AM October 28, 2020 Updated: 9:14 AM October 28, 2020

Actor and television presenter Danny Dyer has been praised for his latest criticism of the Tories over their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dyer, whose previously went viral for calling David Cameron a "tw*t over Brexit, appeared on BBC Breakfast to this time slam Boris Johnson's government.

The Eastenders star used his appearance to call for fewer Etonians in government and to urge more working-class people to participate in politics.

He said: "My one rant would be that we must learn now that the people that went to Eton can't run this country.

"They've done it, they've tried to do it, and this little small group who all went to the same school and in the same class, it doesn't work.

"So I feel we need some working-class people - people who have lived a real life, people who are in touch with reality - to come to the front now, and starting to get involved with how this country's run".

But Dyer, who called Nigel Farage a "prick in a suit", ruled out taking up politics himself despite his passionate rants against right-wing politicians.

“I've got a game show on at the moment, I’ve got a podcast with my daughter and I'm in the greatest soap that's ever been, so I’m alright for the minute.”

He said he would rather "watch the government unravel themselves" than get involved at this point.

He explained: "Let's just try stay and try safe and try and not catch this thing, and on the other side I'm sure we're going to be better, stronger, more considerate people for it."

Viewers praised Dyer's latest comments sparking his name to trend on Twitter.

"Danny Dyer being more in touch with people than those who are supposed to be running things is refreshing but frightening in equal measures," commented Ally Stewart.

Jessica Lily tweeted: "Nothing but respect for MY prime minister x"

Frances Williams wrote: "Danny is so right. A tiny section of society take all the best jobs and opportunities and so much talent in this country never gets a look-in. Things must change."

Another quipped: "When Danny Dyer is talking more sense than your current government, you know you’ve got a problem."