Brexiteer sparks row after suggesting outrage over Priti Patel bullying allegations should be 'taken with pinch of salt'

A conservative commentator has sparked a row after suggesting reactions to allegations of bullying against Priti Patel should be taken with a "pinch of salt".

Vote Leave activist Darren Grimes provoked a tense exchange of opinions online after he claimed the "Left" were unfairly targeting Patel.

Allies of the home secretary have denied the allegations which were leaked in a report on Thursday evening.

The inquiry found that Patel had "not meet the requirement of the ministerial code to treat civil servants with consideration and respect".

In a tweet on Friday, Grimes wrote: "The Left turned a blind eye to John Bercow’s allegations of bullying in the hope that he could overturn the plebs vote for Brexit, so please do feel free to take with a pinch of salt their protestations now over allegations of Priti Patel raising her voice at the Home Office."

The tweet resulted in a flutter of responses on Twitter.

Richard Kakaso wrote: "Those were allegations. Priti Patel has been found to have breached the Ministerial Code of Conduct after an investigation. Two different things. She would be the first minister to ever survive having been found in breach of the code of conduct. Sets a dangerous precedent."

Alan Sharpe posted: "It's a bit more than raising her voice. Is there any end to the rancid behaviour you'll condone [sic] as long as it's one of your Brexit heroes doing it?"

Ollie added: "By the same logic, I assume you defended Bercow as vociferously as you are now defending Patel?"

@shinymat quipped: "Wait, what? There’s even more allegations? Not just the facts? Do tell Darren..."

@MelvynMarks come out in defence of Grimes, tweeting: "Darren is not defending her, just pointing out the hypocrisy of the Left."

"You say bullying, some call it doing as instructed. These people aren't at school, except in their outlook and maturity it seems. I'm sorry to tell them, but in real life, there is a pecking order and Priti is Chief Hen," argued Rebecca Woods.

You say bullying, some call it doing as instructed.

These people aren't at school, except in their outlook and maturity it seems.



This prompted a cerebral response from John Colbert, who posted: "At the end of the day, no matter what the brief or job in hand a bad boss is a bad boss, and worse if that boss is a bully..she is clearly not suitable for such a high powered position if stress effects in a way she attacks her staff..nothing for it but resign or be removed."