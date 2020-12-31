Tory MP mocked for celebrating Brexit with cardboard cut-out of Margaret Thatcher

Published: 9:05 AM December 31, 2020

A Tory MP has been celebrated for his tweet showing him celebrating Brexit alongside a cardboard cut-out of Margaret Thatcher, inscribed with the message "got Brexit done".

David Amess, the MP for Southend West, took to the social media platform to celebrate the UK's departure from the European Union.

Tweeting a picture of a cardboard replica of the former Tory MP, he wrote: "Whilst Margaret didn’t live long enough to see this day, I am sure that she is rejoicing in heaven. At last we ‘got Brexit done’!"

But whilst he turned off comments on the post, it did not stop users from quote tweeting the remarks and expressing their bafflement at the post.

TNE journalist Tim Walker wrote: "Mrs Thatcher campaigned vigorously to join the EU, publicly stated she thought it would be disastrous to leave it, and would I think have thought it disturbing that anyone would want to keep a life-size cut out of her in his home for God only knows what purpose."

You may also want to watch:

Greg Clinker commented: "Funny that because my history books say she took us into the EU by negotiating the Maastricht Treaty. Shocking level of education at grammar schools!"

Whilst Margaret didn’t live long enough to see this day, I am sure that she is rejoicing in heaven.



At last we ‘got Brexit done’! pic.twitter.com/5CfvbpzukX — Sir David Amess MP (@amessd_southend) December 30, 2020

Emma Kennedy responded: "She invented the Single Market and liked being at the Top Table so I doubt it David."

Labour MP Rupa Huq replied: "Hhhmm, guess this is difficult to verify now she is long gone but Mrs T was a fan if not architect of the single market and big cheerleader for us entering the EU originally under a Conservative government, a process which took 12 years trying to get admittance".

John Cotter asked: "Did Sir David bring a life-size Margaret Thatcher cardboard cutout with him to a hotel, take it out into the corridor to photograph it, and then post it on Twitter? Is that what I’m seeing here?"

Twitter user @TechnicallyRon meanwhile quipped: "Now Brexit is done our Conservative MPs can do what they've wanted to do for years, go to a travel lodge and bang a cardboard cutout of Thatcher. I love our normal country."