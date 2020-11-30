Internet users propose blue plaque for David Cameron for contribution to Brexit

Published: 3:18 PM November 30, 2020 Updated: 3:22 PM November 30, 2020

Internet pranksters have proposed a blue plaque in memory of David Cameron's contribution to Brexit in a cheeky dig at the former prime minister's legacy after it was reported that he had banned the topic from his speaking engagements.

The ex-MP for Witney both agreed to the EU referendum in June 2016 before leading the Stronger In campaign with Downing Street officials, only to resign weeks later when the Brexit result was agreed.

In a post that is going viral, the former Tory party leader sees his contribution to the UK leaving the European Union enshrined on a fake English Heritage memorial.

Quoting parts of Danny Dyer's epic rant about Cameron, the text reads: "Gambled his country for his party then scuttled off to Nice in Europe with his trotters up."

It continues: "He should be held to account for it. Twat."

One user on Reddit quipped: "When Danny Dyer makes more sense than the PM, you know somewhere, something has gone drastically wrong."

But another, disagreeing, explained: "Cameron took a stupid decision but the real responsible are the voters who decided that experts don’t matter, who have been convinced about Europe by the Daily Mail and the Express, who are bloody against Johnny Foreigner but don’t want to go pick fruits, who have sold fishing quotas, who never read any news from outside their country, [and] who believed in BS like £350m for the NHS..."

Blue plaques are usually reserved for the homes of those that have passed away at least twenty years ago, but a purple plaque has previously been installed at the politician's former home in Finstock Road, Kensington.