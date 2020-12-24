David Cameron says Brexit deal will bring 'new relationship with EU as friends'
Former prime minister David Cameron, who called the referendum on leaving the European Union, has welcomed news of a Brexit deal.
He tweeted: “It’s good to end a difficult year with some positive news. Trade deal is very welcome – and a vital step in building a new relationship with the EU as friends, neighbours and partners.
“Many congratulations to the UK negotiating team,” he added.
But many questioned if he was the right person to deliver the message as the man widely blamed for Brexit.
"Literally the last person in the world anyone wants to hear from," said Tim Walker.
"From the man who ran away from Brexit," noted Simon Ball.
Eddie Burfi commented: "You've got some nerve. You took a massive dump in the national pool in 2016, then decided you didn’t want to swim anymore. Left us all drowning in your mess, washed your hands of all responsibility and trotted off to hide in a posh shed."
