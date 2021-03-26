David Cameron cleared of misconduct after lobbying government for Covid loans

Published: 4:13 PM March 26, 2021 Updated: 4:14 PM March 26, 2021

A lobbying watchdog has concluded that David Cameron’s activities “do not fall within the criteria” that requires registration on the Register of Consultant Lobbyists.

The Office of the Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists said that the former prime minister was an employee at Greensill and so not required to register, following an investigation into whether he engaged in unregistered consultant lobbying.







Cameron reportedly sent a number of texts to the chancellor’s private phone asking for support for Greensill Capital through the government’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF).

His activities were investigated by Harry Rich, the Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists – a post set up in legislation passed by Cameron’s government in 2014.

“Based on detailed information and assurances provided, Mr Cameron’s activities do not fall within the criteria that require registration on the Register of Consultant Lobbyists,” the watchdog’s decision said.

The watchdog announced it would look at Cameron's case on Thursday after it emerged he also approached the Bank of England for assistance.

Cameron would have faced a £7,500 if found in breach of lobbying laws.