David Cameron and Lex Greensill to appear before MPs

Adrian Zorzut

Published: 1:47 PM May 7, 2021   
David Cameron speaking during the Cheltenham Literature Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.

David Cameron (pictured above) and Lex Greensill will be questioned over their involvement in Greensill lobbying scandal by MPs next week

Former prime minister David Cameron and financier Lex Greensill are due to appear before MPs next week, amid controversy over lobbying.

Greensill will answer questions from the Treasury Committee next Tuesday, and Cameron will follow on Thursday, as part of the Lessons from Greensill Capital inquiry.



Links between Greensill, which was founded by the financier, the government and Cameron have come under scrutiny following questions over the former Conservative prime minister’s lobbying on behalf of the firm.

Cameron’s activities – which included text messages to chancellor Rishi Sunak – have prompted a review by lawyer Nigel Boardman, ordered by prime minister Boris Johnson.

The collapse of Greensill – which filed for insolvency in March – has threatened thousands of UK jobs at Liberty Steel, which was dependent on it for its financing.

Ahead of the Greensill sessions, committee chairman Mel Stride said: “The committee is determined to answer the key question as to whether HM Treasury responded appropriately to the lobbying on behalf of Greensill Capital, including that carried out by David Cameron.”

