Investigation launched into David Cameron and Greensill affair

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 12:55 PM April 12, 2021    Updated: 12:58 PM April 12, 2021
Former prime minister David Cameron giving evidence to the National Security Strategy Committee

Former prime minister David Cameron - Credit: PA

A review is expected to be launched into Greensill Capital, the collapsed financial firm for which David Cameron lobbied ministers.

The former prime minister has accepted he should have communicated with the government “through only the most formal of channels” rather than text messages to chancellor Rishi Sunak as he acknowledged mis-steps over the controversy.



Breaking his weeks of silence, the former Conservative prime minister said in a statement that having “reflected on this at length” he accepts there are “important lessons to be learnt”.

No 10 sources confirmed a review will be launched into Greensill, although details of the investigation have not yet been released.

Greensill collapsed into administration in March.

David Cameron
Rishi Sunak

