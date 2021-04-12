Investigation launched into David Cameron and Greensill affair
- Credit: PA
A review is expected to be launched into Greensill Capital, the collapsed financial firm for which David Cameron lobbied ministers.
The former prime minister has accepted he should have communicated with the government “through only the most formal of channels” rather than text messages to chancellor Rishi Sunak as he acknowledged mis-steps over the controversy.
Breaking his weeks of silence, the former Conservative prime minister said in a statement that having “reflected on this at length” he accepts there are “important lessons to be learnt”.
No 10 sources confirmed a review will be launched into Greensill, although details of the investigation have not yet been released.
MORE: Gordon Brown says ministers 'must never' lobby government as fallout over Greensill scandal continues
Greensill collapsed into administration in March.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.