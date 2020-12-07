All of the best replies to David Davis claiming Britain has been 'civilised' in Brexit talks
- Credit: PA Wire/PA Images
David Davis has caused a stir after claiming that Britain has maintained a "civilised approach" to Brexit talks, before saying that the European Union had not.
Penning an article for The Sun the former Brexit secretary wrote in support of a no-deal Brexit, claiming current negotiator Lord Frost had "played a blinder" and that Britain "had nothing to fear".
Offering support for the government's position, he said: "Throughout the entire Brexit negotiation Britain has tried to behave in a civilised manner so as to avoid an acrimonious break-up.
"That is not true of the European Union — on the contrary, it has behaved unreasonably from the beginning."
His comments were ridiculed on Twitter as Davis' name started to trend with users pointing to a number of articles to suggest otherwise.
They included the fact that Davis had spent very little time with the EU side during initial negotiations, the reports home secretary Priti Patel threatened Ireland with food shortages, and claims Boris Johnson had compared Theresa May's initial deal to a "suicide vest".
Others brought up the fact the Tory MP had attended initial talks with the EU's Michel Barnier without a pen or paperwork.
Most Read
- 1 Piers Morgan has perfect response to James Cleverly over Brexit preparedness
- 2 How Boris Johnson destroyed the UK's global standing
- 3 James Cleverly insists Boris Johnson has delivered his 'oven-ready' Brexit deal
- 4 'As thick as two planks': Brexiteer MP mocked after proposal for new tariff system
- 5 Tory MP admits there could be Brexit food shortages after December 31
- 6 Time for the eerie Brexit silence from opposition parties to end
- 7 Boris Johnson could address nation on no-deal Brexit plan this week
- 8 The woman behind one of the 20th century's most chilling phrases
- 9 Boris Johnson 'accepts there will be food price rises' if there's a no-deal Brexit
- 10 All of the best replies to David Davis claiming Britain has been 'civilised' in Brexit talks
"So the Home Secretary didn't suggest cutting off Ireland's food supplies, then?" asked Frances Coppola.
"Apart from legislating to break international law part way through the negotiations," said Mark Thompson.
"Nothing is quite so civilised as calling your closest trading partners ‘uncivilised’," noted James Wong.
"Says a man who turned up to a meeting with the EU to decide the future of the UK with nothing. Not even a pen," added another.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.