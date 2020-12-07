All of the best replies to David Davis claiming Britain has been 'civilised' in Brexit talks

Published: 3:25 PM December 7, 2020 Updated: 3:40 PM December 7, 2020

David Davis has caused a stir after claiming that Britain has maintained a "civilised approach" to Brexit talks, before saying that the European Union had not.

Penning an article for The Sun the former Brexit secretary wrote in support of a no-deal Brexit, claiming current negotiator Lord Frost had "played a blinder" and that Britain "had nothing to fear".

Offering support for the government's position, he said: "Throughout the entire Brexit negotiation Britain has tried to behave in a civilised manner so as to avoid an acrimonious break-up.

"That is not true of the European Union — on the contrary, it has behaved unreasonably from the beginning."

His comments were ridiculed on Twitter as Davis' name started to trend with users pointing to a number of articles to suggest otherwise.

They included the fact that Davis had spent very little time with the EU side during initial negotiations, the reports home secretary Priti Patel threatened Ireland with food shortages, and claims Boris Johnson had compared Theresa May's initial deal to a "suicide vest".

Others brought up the fact the Tory MP had attended initial talks with the EU's Michel Barnier without a pen or paperwork.

"So the Home Secretary didn't suggest cutting off Ireland's food supplies, then?" asked Frances Coppola.

"Apart from legislating to break international law part way through the negotiations," said Mark Thompson.

"Nothing is quite so civilised as calling your closest trading partners ‘uncivilised’," noted James Wong.

"Says a man who turned up to a meeting with the EU to decide the future of the UK with nothing. Not even a pen," added another.

Yes we have always been civilised to those nasty EU villains. You spout empty words regarding #NoDeal much like the crap you spouted how easy the deal would be, some of us have long memories. #brexitshambles https://t.co/5p0EGAPuVG pic.twitter.com/NrMbOyt3RV — Nick Pritchard (@nickpritchard7) December 7, 2020

And how would you know?https://t.co/QkuSkPTMqI — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 7, 2020

Nothing to fear except....being overwhelmed by public disorder, drugs and fuel shortages and rising food prices?

Forgive me for retweeting the DM but I didn't want to be labelled a moany lefty.https://t.co/NFmAA1kTEh — Jen 🐇😷 (@Jennyflower) December 7, 2020

Your irregular reminder that David Davis, having campaigned much of his political life to leaving the EU, being on the winning side of the referendum and being handed the unlikely chance to personally implement it, couldn't be arsed https://t.co/QYqtT3MHRU — Matt Withers (@mattwithers) December 7, 2020

Jingoistic and offensive nonsense from the man who last month couldn't even negotiate a deal with his own mobile network provider. — Siobhan Benita (@SiobhanBenita) December 7, 2020

Nothing says "civilised" like going to a negotiation without bothering to take any notes with you. pic.twitter.com/rAqVKGQ3aD — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) December 7, 2020