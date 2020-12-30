David Davis warns 'Brexit is not over' despite deal
- Credit: Parliament Live
Former Brexit secretary David Davis has said the treaty agreed by Boris Johnson is “much better than would have been achieved under the previous strategy”, but warned there are “issues to deal with” on Northern Ireland, fishing and Gibraltar.
He told the Commons: “It’s not over. All will lead to uncomfortable decisions in the near future.”
He warned: "Look at the fishing arrangements in five years' time, at that point, they [the EU] can trigger an end to the trade and transport elements. Now that's not impossible, we can deal with it, but we have to devise a strategy."
He said one day is “not enough” to deal with a 1,200-page treaty and further time must be given.
He explained: “So we don’t get into conflicts with the European Union, don’t fall into traps, don’t get into acrimonious disputes. They’re our neighbours and our friends and we have to devise a strategy that will keep them as neighbours and friends, and maximise our joint benefits.
“If the House does that we will have a bright future, we will have better than the exact same benefits because we will have bigger opportunities around the rest of the world.”
