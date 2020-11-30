Labour frontbencher calls for Boris Johnson's PMQs answers to be labelled as 'fiction'

Published: 1:27 PM November 30, 2020 Updated: 1:32 PM November 30, 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons - Credit: PA

A Labour MP has waded into the calls from Tory politicians for Netflix's The Crown to be labelled as "fiction" by calling for their leader to be given the same treatment.

Over the weekend culture secretary, Oliver Dowden raised concerns that younger viewers might mistake fictional depictions for real-life happenings.

He told the Mail on Sunday: “It’s a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that.

“Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact.”

He is expected to write to Netflix this week to express his view.

It followed criticisms from fellow Tory MPs over the portrayals of prominent public figures in the series, including Margaret Thatcher, with Brexiteer Andrew Bridgen calling the characterisation "utter rubbish".

Now Labour frontbencher David Lammy has been praised for hitting back at the politicians by calling for the prime minister's responses at PMQs to be labelled "fiction" too.

Can we warn viewers that much of what @BorisJohnson says at PMQ’s is fiction too? pic.twitter.com/qoAsazj0Fu — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 29, 2020

One replied: "There should be a permanent ticker-tape running at the bottom of the screen, warning that everything uttered needs to be fact-checked and not believed until proven otherwise."

Mia Davies responded: "Is there anything he’s said at #PMQs recently that is 100% true?"

A third wrote: "Excellent reply. The Crown is a documentary by comparison."

Jonathan Dunn asked: "Is it too late to send a warning to voters that much of the Brexit campaign was fiction?"

Simon Davies meanwhile commented: "Wouldn't know because he never answers the questions."









