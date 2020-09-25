Tory MP’s claim they just voted to ‘get Brexit done’ ridiculed

Published: 1:25 PM September 25, 2020

A Tory MP - who previously claimed they had ‘got Brexit done’ - was ridiculed when she tweeted again to say she had voted again to get it done.

Dehenna Davison, the representative for Bishop Auckland, sent the tweet after the Internal Market Bill passed - which could override key aspects of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

The Brexiteer, who previously had ‘#GotBrexitDone’ in her Twitter username, appeared to dismiss the irony in the fact the bill could get much of it “undone”.

Twitter in its droves reminded Davison of what she actually voted for.

“No, you didn’t. Brexit was officially ‘done’ months ago. You just voted to break international law,” said leading Remain campaigner Mike Galsworthy.

“Is there something wrong with Twitter?” asked Peter Smith. “This tweet from Dehenna was posted last December and has only just appeared”.

Surely you’ve been drying your dishes patriotically with this lovely memento from January, the last time you managed it. #GetBrexitDoneAgain https://t.co/W1wRIHKFjV pic.twitter.com/l5mtiVAlTG — Tees4Europe (@Tees4Europe) September 15, 2020

“Brexit has already been ‘done’,” replied @jude5456. “That’s why we’re in this mess. You couldn’t make it up.”

“She’ll be tweeting this in 2036,” quipped Jake Richards.

“Haven’t you heard your own government’s ads specifically saying ‘the UK has now left the EU’?” questioned Amelie May.

Labour MP Neil Coyle wrote: “Again? They told us it was done already, through the Agreement they voted to trash last night. Now they say they have done Brexit again, apparently. So I am sure we won’t hear about it any more after this latest glittering success...”

All the times in the last 10 months that Tory MP Dehenna Davison claims to have got Brexit done pic.twitter.com/HnxO9k4G2x — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 15, 2020

Twitter user @AndrewRejoin posted: “You did that last year as well. You just didn’t understand what you were voting for then and probably don’t now.”

Dave Edwards added: “It’s been done for months. You just voted to break the law.”

Others referenced the Tory memorabilia which claimed they had “got Brexit done” back in January.