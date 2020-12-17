Dominic Cummings uses Christmas column to launch veiled attack on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds

Published: 2:49 PM December 17, 2020

Dominic Cummings outside his north London home after he resigned from his role as Prime minister Boris Johnson's top aide - Credit: PA

Dominic Cummings has used a column in The Spectator's magazine Christmas special to launch a veiled attack on Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds.

Cummings used a slot in a publication where his wife works to say politicians had become "more focused on Twitter and gossip-column stories about their dogs".







Johnson's former top aide is set to formally leave his position in Downing Street tomorrow when his Whitehall contract ends.

Cummings has been working from home since he departed No 10 in November after losing a power struggle which saw his Vote Leave faction clash with Symonds.

Cummings attacked the coupled when he was asked to name a moment in history he felt was particularly significant.

The Brexiteer named an incident in September 1983 when a member of the Soviet Union's Air Defence Force failed to inform his superiors of a nuclear missile strike because he believed it to be a false alarm.

The individual did not inform the Kremlin because he was afraid this would have led to a retaliatory attack.

The alarmed turned out to be a false alarm.

Cummings wrote: "We have fluked many similar episodes since the 1960s.

"'Launch on warning' protocols combined with flawed early warning systems remain a huge danger today.

"Nuclear and biological weapons are proliferating. Issues of existential importance are largely ignored and our political systems incentivise politicians to focus more on Twitter and gossip-column stories about their dogs."

The comment has been seen as a direct dig at Johnson and Symonds who regularly pose with Dilyn, their Jack Russell rescue dog.

Dilyn often appeared on the campaign trail ahead of the 2019 General Election and most recently featured in the couple's 2020 Christmas card in lieu of their son Wilfred.

Cummings left Downing Street last month after the prime minister refused Lee Cain, Cummings' fellow Vote Leave colleague, the role of chief of staff.

It is rumoured Symonds and her supporters blocked the nomination, prompting Cain to resign.