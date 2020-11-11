Campaigner vows to launch legal appeal to take Dominic Cummings to court

Published: 11:09 AM November 11, 2020

A campaigner who launched a legal challenge over Dominic Cummings' lockdown trips to Durham is appealing his case after it was rejected by the High Court.

Martin Redston is seeking a judicial review after claiming the Director of Public Prosecutions failed to fully investigate the Brexiteer's breach of lockdown rules earlier this year.

Durham Constabulary investigated the matter and said they would take no further action, but Redston said that breaches should have also been reviewed by the Met Police after they insisted they do not conduct "retrospective" reviews of Covid-19 breaches.

Representing Redston, Michael Mansfield QC said that Cummings appeared to "evade any genuine scrutiny for his actions due to government associations" and was "undermining of respect for the rule of law".

Speaking to the Metro, he said: "The fundamental point is that this is a matter of human rights because we had all given them up or had them abrogated, in some cases by not going to the pub, while in others it was in tragic and difficult circumstances. ‘People played by the rules and didn’t go and see loved ones who were dying.

"Yet here is a central person in government breaking the lockdown despite his boss saying beforehand to stay at home, who has driven up the M1, possibly stopping for a coffee along the way."







You may also want to watch:

He added: "There is an enormous amount of paperwork, but the appeal was finished yesterday and we are putting in the appeal today, within the seven-day judicial timescale."

His crowdfunder has raised more than £44,000.