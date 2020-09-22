Dominic Cummings seen flouting coronavirus rules again

Video

Published: 8:38 AM September 22, 2020 Updated: 1:03 PM September 22, 2020

Boris Johnson's chief adviser Dominic Cummings has been seen flouting coronavirus guidelines once again.

Cummings was spotted heading to Downing Street walking side-by-side with his assistant Cleo Watson, ignoring the "one metre plus" rule set by his government.

The breach of rules was reported on Good Morning Britain as the footage aired.

"Is he off to Barnard Castle to test his eyesight again?" asked presenter Piers Morgan, in reference to his lockdown breaking trip to County Durham earlier this year.

"Maybe he'll be in the pub at 10.30 tonight testing his eyesight," continued Morgan, after Johnson announced a 10pm curfew.

"Is he two metres away from his colleague?" asked co-presenter Susanna Reid.

"No he's not, he's ignoring social distancing, but the rules don't count for Dominic Cummings. The rules are for little people, for the little people," continued Morgan.

"She might be in his bubble," suggested Reid.

Cummings has been seen breaking the social distancing rules before, but it was previously justified as he had recently had a case of coronavirus.

However, scientists do not know how long the antibody remains active in those that have had the virus, with some speculating it could last fewer than six months.

Morgan previously attracted complaints after branding Cummings a ‘rat-faced weasel’ live on-air.