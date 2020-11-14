Michael Gove left to make decisions for Boris Johnson's government, claim reports

Published: 11:44 AM November 14, 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove (left) speaking at a press conference in Millbank Tower. - Credit: PA

The fallout of Dominic Cummings' departure from government continues, with a newspaper claiming the aide said Johnson was "indecisive" and that Michael Gove was left to provide clarity on decisions.

Cummings left his role after a power struggle that has rocked the administration, amid claims he had briefed against Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Brexiteer was said to have told colleagues that Johnson was “indecisive” and that he and director of communications Lee Cain, who has also announced his resignation, relied on Cabinet Office minister Gove for clarity.

According to the Daily Mail, tensions were raised further when the prime minister was shown “hostile texts” briefing against Symonds, which had been forwarded to her.







The BBC reported Cummings’ departure had been brought forward given the “upset in the team” and that the PM wanted to “clear the air and move on”.

It's claimed that he and Cain will still be employed until the middle of next month, with some claiming that Cummings will work from home on projects such as mass testing.

Sir Edward Lister was announced as the interim chief of staff pending a permanent appointment.

Sir Edward Lister was announced as the interim chief of staff pending a permanent appointment.