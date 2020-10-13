Dominic Cummings dodges £50k in unpaid taxes after Durham council decides to 'write off' charges

Published: 3:56 PM October 13, 2020 Updated: 4:11 PM October 13, 2020

Dominic Cummings and his family will not be charged an estimated £50,000 in council tax on two properties they built in breach of local planning laws.

The Cummings family will dodge years of unpaid taxes equalling between £30,000 and £50,000 but will instead be hit with a new charge on properties located on the outskirts of Durham, where his parents live, the Northern Echo has claimed.

Independent Durham County councillor John Shuttleworth said: “They should have informed them (the authorities) and it should have been checked.

“If it was anybody else, they would be getting charged and it would be backdated, or they would be getting taken to court.

“It just proves there is two sets of rules, one for them and another for everyone else. It is not right.

“We have to abide by the law and it we don’t you get put in prison or you get fined. They are just above it.”

In March, the prime minister's adviser broke lockdown rules to travel to Durham from London to seek childcare support while infectious with coronavirus. He then broke restrictions again when he drove to Barnard Castle to "test his eyesight".

An investigation by Black Isle Media in June found that a cottage Cummings build on his father's farm in 2002, where he is listed as the owner, breached local building control regulations and dodged enforcement action due to the amount of time that had passed.

It is understood the council tax will now have to be paid on Dominic Cummings’ band A cottage, and his sister’s band C family home.

Durham county council's Valuation Agency Office, which assess the value of businesses and properties in the area, does not comment on individual cases and the family did not wish to make a comment.

John Hewitt, corporate director of resources at Durham County Council, told the paper: “I can confirm that the Valuation Office Agency have concluded their inspection and provided us with details of the required changes to the valuation list in respect of North Lodge, where the current single assessment will be replaced with three entries in the rating list going forward.

“These changes will be implemented with effect from October 4, 2020, which is the date we have been instructed to apply the changes from.

“The date from which the rating list is to be amended is a matter for the Valuation Office Agency.

“We are instructed that they have made their assessment in line with the relevant legislation and custom and practice in terms of such changes in accordance with Article 3 of the Council Tax (Chargeable Dwellings) Order 1993.”