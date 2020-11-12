Durham Police accused of giving Dominic Cummings 'special treatment' over lockdown trips

Published: 2:31 PM November 12, 2020 Updated: 2:41 PM November 12, 2020

Durham Police has been accused of giving Boris Johnson's senior adviser "special treatment" when he was investigated over his trip to the north of England during the first lockdown.

It is claimed that Cummings was shown a key statement "as a courtesy" before it was made public.

The force had explained why it was being taken no further action on May 5 saying it is possible that he had made a "minor" breach of regulations, but that it would only have resulted in words of advice.

But now a Freedom of Information request, seen by the Metro, reveals Number 10 received the statement an hour before it was given to the public.

Labour MP Meg Hillier said: "The police may do this in some cases but I suspect they were quite frightened of upsetting Number 10 and a powerful figure.

"This courtesy to allow Mr Cummings to see a press release about his case isn’t a courtesy offered to everyone routinely and it just reinforces my initial reaction that there’s one rule for him and another for everybody else.

"I have constituents who have only found out about people being released from prison when they have met them on the street."

She continued: "Not everyone has the privilege of being protected by Number 10.







"Frankly, if you are part of Number 10 it is more important to be seen to be open and transparent and not to be having any special treatment."

Downing Street insists it did not respond to the communication. Durham Constabulary are yet to respond to media requests for comment.

The revelations come as a campaigner vows to launch a legal appeal to take Cummings to court over the lockdown trip.