Dominic Cummings told PM to sack Matt Hancock over coronavirus response

Published: 10:52 AM May 26, 2021 Updated: 11:13 AM May 26, 2021

Dominic Cummings, former chief adviser to prime minister Boris Johnson, giving evidence to a joint inquiry of the Commons Health and Social Care and Science and Technology Committees on the subject of coronavirus - Credit: PA

Boris Johnson's former senior adviser Dominic Cummings has said he believes Matt Hancock should have been sacked as health secretary over his response to coronavirus.

Cummings was giving evidence to the Commons Health and Social Care and Science and Technology Committees when he claimed that Hancock had lied about the government's "herd immunity" plan.

He said: "Like in much of the government system, there were many brilliant people at relatively junior and middle levels who were terribly let down by senior leadership.

“I think the secretary of state for health should’ve been fired for at least 15, 20 things, including lying to everybody on multiple occasions in meeting after meeting in the cabinet room and publicly.

"There’s no doubt at all that many senior people performed far, far disastrously below the standards which the country has a right to expect. I think the secretary of state for health is certainly one of those people."

He said that he "repeatedly" told the prime minister that Hancock should be fired, as did the cabinet secretary, but said that the calls were ignored.

Cummings said he was “completely baffled” as to why No 10 has tried to deny that herd immunity was the official plan early last year.

“It’s not that people were thinking this is a good thing and we actively want it, it’s that it’s a complete inevitability and the only real question it’s one of timing, it’s either one of herd immunity by September or it’s herd immunity by January after a second peak. That was the assumption up until Friday March 13.”

He said that Hancock was “completely wrong” on March 15 to say herd immunity was not part of the plan.

“That was the plan. I’m completely baffled as to why No 10 has tried to deny that because that was the official plan".

The former Vote Leave coordinator said it was was "obvious" in retrospect that the UK should have locked down in the first week of March at the latest.

“In retrospect it is clear that the official plan was wrong, it is clear that the whole advice was wrong, and I think it is clear that we obviously should have locked down essentially the first week of March at the latest.

“We certainly should have been doing all of these things weeks before we did, I think it’s unarguable that that is the case.”