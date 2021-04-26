No 10 refuses to deny claim PM briefed newspaper editors over leaks
- Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA
Number 10 has refused to deny that Boris Johnson personally briefed editors of pro-Tory newspapers over a number of leaks against him.
The Telegraph, Sun, and Times last week all claimed that Dominic Cummings was to blame for "systematic leaking" of the prime minister's texts with James Dyson and Saudi prince Mohammed Bin Salman.
The briefing - which appeared in stories on the newspaper websites at 10.15pm on Thursday evening - claimed the PM was “saddened about what Dom is doing” and Cummingw was "bitter" about his departure from Number 10.
The remarks led to a rebuke from Cummings on his own personal blog., in which he claimed his office has fallen "so far below the standards of competence and integrity the country deserves".
Downing Street did not deny that Johnson could have personally phoned a number of national newspapers to discuss the leaks.
The prime minister's official spokesman said: “There was a great deal of speculation over the weekend in relation to these leaks and I’m not planning to be drawn on those.
“I’m not going to be drawn on the inquiry at this stage.”
Asked whether they were not denying that the PM briefed editors, they said: “I’m not going to add anything to that.”
Questioned whether Johnson would be declaring the conversations, he replied: “I’m not across the exact rules as relates to that but all I can say is that the prime minister will abide by and does abide by all rules in terms of declaring interests and transparency returns, and that sort of thing.”
Most Read
- 1 Poll: Majority of Brexit voters back closer cooperation with Europe
- 2 The EU's quiet coup in Gibraltar
- 3 Politics is moving back to a battlefield which does not suit Boris Johnson
- 4 Boris Johnson doesn't understand the Union - and doesn't care about Scotland
- 5 Where did it all go wrong for Germany?
- 6 SNP demand Boris Johnson resigns over lockdown remarks
- 7 MEPs warn Brexit deal could be cancelled if No 10 continues to ignore terms
- 8 No 10 denies PM said he'd rather see 'bodies pile high in thousands' than lockdown
- 9 Poll: Tories suffer slump as sleaze and cronyism allegations continue to mount
- 10 We don't want our royals back - but we can't get enough of yours
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.