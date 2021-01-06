Dominic Cummings signals intention to 'oust' Remainer civil servants in vengeful tweet
Dominic Cummings has threatened to expose Remainer civil servants who 'sabotaged Brexit' in his latest attack on Whitehall.
Boris Johnson's former senior adviser used Twitter to hint at naming and shaming civil servants he clashed with during his time in government.
Cummings left Downing Street in November after falling out with the prime minister. He has used his new-found freedom to threaten to expose the inner workings of civil servants who attempted to thwart the UK's efforts to leave the EU.
He posted: "Should I name and shame the senior officials who persistently present a disastrously incorrect picture to ministers?
"Many will be pleased to know this is about ideologues with EU stars in their eyes, not the virus."
Cummings was a key strategist for the Vote Leave camp in 2016 and was brought into No 10 by Johnson to help deliver Brexit.
His disdain for Whitehall has been no secret. In a blog post last January, he called for the civil service to have less "Oxbridge English graduates" and more "misfits and weirdos".
He added: "There are many brilliant people in the civil service and politics.
"Over the past five months the No 10 political team has been lucky to work with some fantastic officials.
"But there are also some profound problems at the core of how the British state makes decisions."
Cummings left his role in No10 after falling out with the prime minister over who should be Johnson's chief of staff.
The chief aide urged Johnson to promote his communications director, another former member of the Vote Leave team, Lee Cain.
However, a power struggle emerged over who should take up the position after Johnson's fiancé Carrie Symonds was said to have vetoed Cain's appointment.
