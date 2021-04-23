Boris Johnson on path to 'mutually assured nuclear destruction', claims Peston
- Credit: PA
Political journalist Robert Peston has claimed that Boris Johnson is on the path to "mutually assured nuclear destruction" as Dominic Cummings is brought into the lobbying row.
Cummings has been accused of being "bitter" over the government's "great progress" since departing as the prime minister's senior aide.
It has been claimed he leaked text messages between the prime minister and Brexiteer businessman James Dyson.
Now ITV's political editor has warned that the "war" between Cummings and Johnson could cause serious damage to the administration.
Peston tweeted: "If Boris Johnson is here declaring war on Cummings, 1) it is a wonderful soap-opera distraction from the substantive issues raised by the leaks (too much cosiness between PM and plutocrats) and b) we are witnessing the political version of mutually assured nuclear destruction."
MORE: Politics is moving back to a battlefield which does not suit Boris Johnson
You may also want to watch:
A Downing Street source claims that the leaked information "looks like it's coming from Dom".
Speaking to the Telegraph, they said: “If you join the dots it looks like it’s coming from Dom.
Most Read
- 1 Politics is moving back to a battlefield which does not suit Boris Johnson
- 2 Government scraps Pick for Britain programme after Brits fill as few as 5% of roles
- 3 Boris Johnson still has questions to answer about Caribbean holiday
- 4 Salmon industry insist officials miscalculated post-Brexit export figures
- 5 Government to dissolve parliament ahead of Queen’s Speech
- 6 Ex-minister says Boris Johnson's government is a 'cesspit' where 'almost nobody' tells the truth
- 7 Poll: Laurence Fox in joint last place with Count Binface in race for London mayor
- 8 Brexit regret: Meet the Leave voters who wish they hadn't voted Leave
- 9 Keir Starmer's day will come
- 10 French skippers blockade lorries carrying UK-landed fish in protest against post-Brexit fishing rules
“More than anything the PM is disappointed and saddened by what Dom has been up to.
"Dom may feel bitter about what’s happened since he left.
"Rather than falling apart, the government has been making great progress.”
A Number 10 insider told the Sun that Johnson is “deeply disappointed and saddened” that private texts were made public.
They are reported to have said: “The prime minister thinks Dominic Cummings is responsible for a series of damaging leaks about his personal communications.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.