Boris Johnson on path to 'mutually assured nuclear destruction', claims Peston

Published: 12:47 PM April 23, 2021 Updated: 12:51 PM April 23, 2021

Political journalist Robert Peston has claimed that Boris Johnson is on the path to "mutually assured nuclear destruction" as Dominic Cummings is brought into the lobbying row.

Cummings has been accused of being "bitter" over the government's "great progress" since departing as the prime minister's senior aide.

It has been claimed he leaked text messages between the prime minister and Brexiteer businessman James Dyson.

Now ITV's political editor has warned that the "war" between Cummings and Johnson could cause serious damage to the administration.

Peston tweeted: "If Boris Johnson is here declaring war on Cummings, 1) it is a wonderful soap-opera distraction from the substantive issues raised by the leaks (too much cosiness between PM and plutocrats) and b) we are witnessing the political version of mutually assured nuclear destruction."

MORE: Politics is moving back to a battlefield which does not suit Boris Johnson

You may also want to watch:

A Downing Street source claims that the leaked information "looks like it's coming from Dom".

Speaking to the Telegraph, they said: “If you join the dots it looks like it’s coming from Dom.

“More than anything the PM is disappointed and saddened by what Dom has been up to.

"Dom may feel bitter about what’s happened since he left.







"Rather than falling apart, the government has been making great progress.”

A Number 10 insider told the Sun that Johnson is “deeply disappointed and saddened” that private texts were made public.

They are reported to have said: “The prime minister thinks Dominic Cummings is responsible for a series of damaging leaks about his personal communications.”



