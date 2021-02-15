News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Video

People must wait 10 years before assessing Brexit, insists Dominic Raab

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 8:57 AM February 15, 2021    Updated: 9:02 AM February 15, 2021
Andrew Marr (right) speaking with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

Andrew Marr (right) speaking with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab during the BBC1 current affairs programme, The Andrew Marr Show. - Credit: PA

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has urged people to wait a decade before judging whether Brexit has worked or not.

Raab, appearing on The Andrew Marr Show, insisted that businesses take a "10-year view" to the troubles sparked by Brexit, before blaming the European Union for new bureaucracy.

“We have always been clear that there are changes that come with exiting the transition period, and what we’re trying to do is support businesses as best we can to manage those," he told Marr.

“I think if you take a 10-year view, as well as looking at the short-term risk, which is right to do, actually the growth opportunities in the future are going to come from emerging and developing economies around the world.”

Questioned on whether the "obstacles" sparked by Brexit meant that businesses would be better off trading with other parts of the world, he explained he would not "put it quite in those terms".

"It’s certainly right to say that we want to bank, if you like, the baseline of our European trade – it’s very important to us, and they are obviously our neighbours – but if you look at the opportunities for growth in the future for UK companies … the growth economies are going to come from the Indo-Pacific region.”

The Brexiteer added the government would attempt to "manage those short-term challenges" and "reduce and mitigate as far as we can the bureaucratic obstacles that the EU is imposing".


Most Read

  1. 1 The clever politics that could save Keir Starmer's leadership
  2. 2 What is the point of the Lib Dems, Mr Davey?
  3. 3 Britain bypassed as Ireland deepens links with Europe
  1. 4 Brexit is no closer to being 'done' than it was four years ago
  2. 5 The press and its shameful indulgence of Boris Johnson
  3. 6 It's time for Boris Johnson to show the promised Brexit benefits
  4. 7 The post-Brexit battle that's only just getting started
  5. 8 The ship has sailed to stop Scotland going independent
  6. 9 Michel Barnier hits out at No 10 for not 'correctly explaining' Brexit consequences
  7. 10 No 10 claims they expect Andy Burnham to be leader of Labour by 2024
Brexit
Andrew Marr
Dominic Raab

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Home Secretary Priti Patel during a foot patrol with new police recruits around Bishop's Stortford,

Priti Patel

Priti Patel criticises Black Lives Matter movement

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
The London Eye and buildings along the South Bank are lit up with the colours of the Union flag

Brexit | Opinion

How liberals can reclaim patriotism after Brexit

Ian Dunt

Author Picture Icon
EU Council staff members remove the United Kingdom's flag from the European Council building in Brussels on Brexit Day

Reader Letters | Opinion

Is now the time to focus on Rejoin?

Reader Letters

Author Picture Icon
A truck takes the direction of the ferries to cross the Channel to Britain on January 4, 2021

Brexit | Opinion

Brexit: The view from France

Pauline Schnapper

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus