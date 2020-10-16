Video

Published: 11:39 AM October 16, 2020 Updated: 11:43 AM October 16, 2020

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has snapped at a BBC News host over the line of questioning over coronavirus lockdowns.

The minister appeared on BBC Breakfast to answer questions on Andy Burnham;s resistance to the North West of England being considered for the harshest Covid-19 restrictions from government.

When the questions turned to the prospect of a circuit breaker lockdown, Raab was keen instead to continue exploiting Labour divisions on the matter.

To the frustration of presenter Charlie Stayt, Raab raised the Manchester mayor again. He said: "It's crazy, we've got Andy Burnham resisting local measures".

But Stayt said that he had already made this point before. He replied: "I don't want to go back to that point. Because it's a point you've made three times now.

"I don't want you to make that point again because you've made that already."

Raab snapped at the host, claiming it was an "important point".

"Sorry, with the greatest respect, I'll answer the questions in the way that I deem appropriate, you can ask any question you like."

But Stayt wanted to move the discussion away from Labour. He said: "I want to come back to the science If I may, and leave the politics to one side."

The foreign secretary however continued with his line of answer. He said: "I'm just pointing out that there's obviously a big discrepancy between what the Labour leadership in various parts of the country are calling for.

"What we're taking is a balanced, judicious approach to try get us through."