Dominic Raab 'surprised' by 'lack of flexibility' from EU during Brexit talks
Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has said that he is "surprised" and "disappointed" by the EU's "lack of flexibility during Brexit talks.
Appearing on Radio 4's Today programme, the former Brexit secretary was asked about what the government's view was on Brexit talks now that Boris Johnson's self-imposed deadline had passed.
Raab was unhappy with the suggestion that the flexibility and compromises now needs to come from the UK government, rather than the European Union.
He said: "I have to say I'm a bit surprised by those conclusions. There's a deal to be done, but there needs to be flexibility on both sides, and energy and political will on both sides."
He added the prime minister was set to make a statement on Brexit as high-level talks conclude, but added: "I'm surprised and disappointed by the lack of flexibility and will, that at least seems to come out of the European Council."
Raab hinted that the UK was not looking to walk away, but said that it needed to provide certainty to businesses in the country ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period.
