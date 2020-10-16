Dominic Raab 'surprised' by 'lack of flexibility' from EU during Brexit talks

Published: 8:54 AM October 16, 2020

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has said that he is "surprised" and "disappointed" by the EU's "lack of flexibility during Brexit talks.

Appearing on Radio 4's Today programme, the former Brexit secretary was asked about what the government's view was on Brexit talks now that Boris Johnson's self-imposed deadline had passed.

Raab was unhappy with the suggestion that the flexibility and compromises now needs to come from the UK government, rather than the European Union.

He said: "I have to say I'm a bit surprised by those conclusions. There's a deal to be done, but there needs to be flexibility on both sides, and energy and political will on both sides."

He added the prime minister was set to make a statement on Brexit as high-level talks conclude, but added: "I'm surprised and disappointed by the lack of flexibility and will, that at least seems to come out of the European Council."

You may also want to watch:

Raab hinted that the UK was not looking to walk away, but said that it needed to provide certainty to businesses in the country ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period.

‘We are surprised and disappointed by lack of flexibility coming out of European Council’

-Dominic Raab



From the gang that brought us: we’ll break international law, Europe always rolls over, this will be easiest deal in history, and other nonsense #r4today — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) October 16, 2020

Dominic Raab ‘surprised’ that one of the world’s three largest trading blocs didn’t roll over and do what the UK wanted



But then he was the guy who didn’t understand how close Dover is to France#r4today — Green💚Molly (@GreenPartyMolly) October 16, 2020