Donald Trump tells supporters 'we'll be back in some form' as he leaves White House for final time
- Credit: Sky News
Outgoing US president Donald Trump has given his strongest indication yet of returning to the political scene, telling supporters at a farewell rally that he would "be back in some form".
Trump thanked followers in his final official speech as US president at Joint Base Andrews airbase before departing for his Florida home in Air Force One.
"You are amazing people, this is a great, great country," Trump told a crowd of die-hard supporters while avoiding any acknowledgement of having lost the US presidential election back in November.
"I will be watching and listening," Trump added.
Trump wished the new administration "great luck and great success" before saying: "We will be back in some form."
Trump concluded by saying: "Have a good life, we will see you soon."
YMCA by the Village People played the president off the stage while Frank Sinatra's I Did It My Way blared in the background as Air Force One took off.
