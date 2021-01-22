Piers Morgan reveals impersonator prank-called Donald Trump on Air Force One

Published: 3:44 PM January 22, 2021 Updated: 3:52 PM January 22, 2021

A Piers Morgan impersonator prank-called Donald Trump on Air Force One last year, the Good Morning Britain presenter has revealed.

The former president only realised he had been pranked when he called Morgan on his way to vote in Florida last year.







The incident allegedly took place in October but only emerged in an interview Morgan gave the BBC's Americast podcast this week.

Morgan fell out with the president after criticising his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked by the BBC's Jon Sopel why Trump had called Morgan out of the blue this past October, the presenter described "an absolutely hilarious story, where somebody had called [Trump] pretending to be me the day before and got through to him on Air Force One."

They had a conversation with Trump thinking he was talking to me," he continued.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and prime minister Boris Johnson, while he was foreign secretary, have both been tricked on the phone in recent years.

The Secret Service has been approached for comment.

Morgan was a Trump supporter and companion but fell out with the president in the last 12 months.

"We had a very nice conversation... I always got on well with Trump," Morgan said of their October call, but added that Trump's "character flaws - the chronic narcissism, the desire to make everything about himself" made him a "useless leader".

On their friendship, Morgan described Trump's behaviour since the November presidential election as "egregious" and "so obviously on a pathway" to the Capitol Hill riots on 6 January.

"I just felt - no, I'm done with you now," Morgan said.