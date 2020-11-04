Nine best responses to Donald Trump's 'Poles' spelling mistake
- Credit: PA
Here are some of the best tweets mocking Donald Trump after he confused a dance pole with an election poll in a tweet on the US election.
Social media users were quick to pick up on the US president's poor spelling skills and turned the oversight into a Twitter trend.
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, president Trump tweeted that he wanted to see "Poles" closed in crucial swing states following unchecked claims of voter fraud.
The tweet has since been corrected and hit with a warning from Twitter over its accuracy.
Reacting to the tweet, Greg Baum quipped: "Last time it was the Russians. Now it’s the Poles. So treacherous, those Slavs."
You may also want to watch:
Hend Amry posted a photo of an overweight middle-aged man in slacks, writing: "When you’ve just realized how the Pole closures will affect your livelihood."
Lindsay Holmes described the turmoil she faced trying to get some sleep: "Me, trying to sleep: the pole tweet, living rent-free in my head and keeping me awake:"
Most Read
- 1 Nadine Dorries rejects mental health cross-party talks by telling Labour to 'win an election'
- 2 Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock face legal proceedings over Dido Harding appointment to Test and Trace
- 3 The key times for the US election results
- 4 Boris Johnson admits 'missing deadline' to respond to EU over legal action
- 5 US election result could spark 'end of Brexit', claims peer
- 6 CPS handed fresh evidence of Dominic Cummings' lockdown offences, ex-chief prosecutor claims
- 7 Legal challenge over Dominic Cummings' lockdown breach arrives in court
- 8 Petition calls for Brexit transition period to be extended
- 9 Patrick Vallance refutes Labour Brexiteer's claims about Covid lockdown data
- 10 'You're wrong, wrong, wrong': Nigel Farage disputes claim Donald Trump endorsed bleach as Covid treatment
Joshua Gale quipped: "I prefer white supremacists that know the difference between a ballot box and a stripper pole."
@Afropolitan_25 tweeted: "The man said 'poles'. So much for being qualified for a job/position. Let them keep moving the goalposts. If this man can 'run' a country so can you!"
"When Donald Trump thanks pole workers, it’s not a typo," joked Dana Goldberg.
@emfromthetron wrote: "Who's going to tell Santa about the Pole being closed..."
@daafidd added: "Man I was just planning on going to the North Pole next week (pensive face)"
Andrew Zawierucha wrote "Polish people right now. #Poles," above a photo of basketball great Michael Jordan.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.