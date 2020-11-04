Nine best responses to Donald Trump's 'Poles' spelling mistake

Published: 11:19 AM November 4, 2020 Updated: 11:24 AM November 4, 2020

US President Donald Trump has been ridiculed online after a misspelling blunder in one of his tweets - Credit: PA

Here are some of the best tweets mocking Donald Trump after he confused a dance pole with an election poll in a tweet on the US election.

Social media users were quick to pick up on the US president's poor spelling skills and turned the oversight into a Twitter trend.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, president Trump tweeted that he wanted to see "Poles" closed in crucial swing states following unchecked claims of voter fraud.

The tweet has since been corrected and hit with a warning from Twitter over its accuracy.

Reacting to the tweet, Greg Baum quipped: "Last time it was the Russians. Now it’s the Poles. So treacherous, those Slavs."

Last time it was the Russians. Now it’s the Poles. So treacherous, those Slavs. pic.twitter.com/jXeu7wmxQX — Greg Baum (@GregBaum) November 4, 2020

Hend Amry posted a photo of an overweight middle-aged man in slacks, writing: "When you’ve just realized how the Pole closures will affect your livelihood."

When you’ve just realized how the Pole closures will affect your livelihood. pic.twitter.com/KD3TRBlbtj — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) November 4, 2020

Lindsay Holmes described the turmoil she faced trying to get some sleep: "Me, trying to sleep: the pole tweet, living rent-free in my head and keeping me awake:"

me, trying to sleep:



the pole tweet, living rent free in my head and keeping me awake: pic.twitter.com/79TiJfiY1T — Lindsay Holmes 😷 (@lindsaygholmes) November 4, 2020

Joshua Gale quipped: "I prefer white supremacists that know the difference between a ballot box and a stripper pole."

I prefer white supremacists that know the difference between a ballot box and a stripper pole. — Joshua Gale (@joshuafett75) November 4, 2020

@Afropolitan_25 tweeted: "The man said 'poles'. So much for being qualified for a job/position. Let them keep moving the goalposts. If this man can 'run' a country so can you!"

LMFAO 🤣🤣🤣 the man said "poles". So much for being qualified for a job/position. Let them keep moving the goal posts. If this man can "run" a country so can you! https://t.co/pktz3g66Gc — 💱😎YYZ.STUNNA😎💱 (@Afropolitan_25) November 4, 2020

"When Donald Trump thanks pole workers, it’s not a typo," joked Dana Goldberg.

When Donald Trump thanks pole workers, it’s not a typo. #ElectionNight #Elections2020 — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) November 4, 2020

@emfromthetron wrote: "Who's going to tell Santa about the Pole being closed..."

@daafidd added: "Man I was just planning on going to the North Pole next week (pensive face)"

Andrew Zawierucha wrote "Polish people right now. #Poles," above a photo of basketball great Michael Jordan.