Twitter brands Donald Trump tweet 'misleading' as president contests US election results

Published: 6:33 AM November 4, 2020 Updated: 6:38 AM November 4, 2020

Twitter has slapped a warning on a tweet by Donald Trump suggesting the elections was being "stolen" from him.

The social media organisation said it had placed a warning on Trump’s tweet “for making a potentially misleading claim about an election”.

“This action is in line with our Civic Integrity Policy,” the firm’s @TwitterSafety account said.

The caution came after Trump suggested his opponents were "trying to STEAL the election" after news emerged his Democrat rival Joe Biden was set to address crowds in his home state of Delaware about the count.

The US president tweeted: "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!"

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

In his speech, Biden urged people to be "patient" as the count continued.

He told a crowd of supporters in Delaware: "We can know the results as early as tomorrow morning but it may take a little longer. As I’ve said all along, it’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election, that’s the decision of the American people.

“But I’m optimistic about this outcome and I want to thank every one of you who came out and voted in this election.”

He closed his speech with: “Keep the faith guys, we’re going to win this.”