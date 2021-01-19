Downing Street denies Boris Johnson clears time in diary for naps

Published: 1:56 PM January 19, 2021 Updated: 2:04 PM January 19, 2021

Downing Street has rejected a suggestion Boris Johnson clears time in his diary for a nap.

It comes after a Downing Street insider told The Times “it would not be entirely uncommon in the diary for him to shut the door and have a kip for half an hour or so — a power executive business nap to get him ready for the rest of the day”.

The prime minister’s press secretary Allegra Stratton told reporters: “The prime minister does not have a nap. These reports are untrue.”

Stratton said: “He does not have a nap during the day when he is in Downing Street… his day is jam-packed from early in the morning through to late at night.”