Dominic Raab 'wooing' Joe Biden over No 10 fears Donald Trump will lose US election
Boris Johnson's administration is said to be wooing Joe Biden ahead of the US election, after reportedly becoming increasingly convinced that Donald Trump will not win.
Downing Street are said to have been reviewing private polling which showed that Biden is on track to win by a landslide, leading to Johnson to increase communication with the Biden camp.
Johnson had spoken to Trump last week, wishing him well after his Covid-19 diagnosis, to the alarm of advisers who believe it could lead to Biden shunning the UK government if he enters the White House.
Dominic Raab is said to be conducting backroom talks with the Democrat team, along with the UK's ambassador to the US Karen Pierce.
Over recent months they have met with House speaker Nancy Pelosi, senator Chris Cooons, and foreign policy advisors Tony Blinken and Jake Sullivan.
A source told the Times: “They’re writing off Trump in Number 10 now.”
A diplomatic source close to Biden also told the newspaper: "There will be a penalty for people who sucked up to Trump.”
