No 10 insists European Super League 'not discussed' at meeting days before announcement
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
Downing Street has said the idea of a European Super League was not discussed when the prime minister was introduced to Manchester United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward days before the announcement.
Reports suggest Boris Johnson may have given the impression he would back the proposal just four days before its launch following a meeting between Mr Woodward and the prime minister’s chief of staff Dan Rosenfield.
On Johnson meeting Woodward during a visit to Downing Street, the prime minister’s official spokesman added: “There was a very brief introduction to Ed Woodward, I think they crossed paths.
“But the European Super League was not discussed.”
Pressed on whether Rosenfield spoke with Woodward about the super league concept, the No 10 spokesman said: “No, that’s not correct.
“The meeting was to discuss the safe return of fans and Covid certification as part of the events pilot work.”
Labour is demanding Boris Johnson provide further details of the meeting on April 14.
“If Boris Johnson gave the European Super League his backing and then publicly turned on the plan then the British people deserve a full, clear and immediate explanation and apology," said shadow culture secretary Jo Stevens.
Most Read
- 1 The EU's quiet coup in Gibraltar
- 2 Politics is moving back to a battlefield which does not suit Boris Johnson
- 3 Poll: Majority of Brexit voters back closer cooperation with Europe
- 4 Boris Johnson doesn't understand the Union - and doesn't care about Scotland
- 5 Where did it all go wrong for Germany?
- 6 MEPs warn Brexit deal could be cancelled if No 10 continues to ignore terms
- 7 We don't want our royals back - but we can't get enough of yours
- 8 SNP demand Boris Johnson resigns over lockdown remarks
- 9 No 10 denies PM said he'd rather see 'bodies pile high in thousands' than lockdown
- 10 Dreamland: A warning from Britain's post-Brexit future
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.