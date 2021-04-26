No 10 insists European Super League 'not discussed' at meeting days before announcement

Published: 2:07 PM April 26, 2021

The front door of 10 Downing Street in Westminster - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Downing Street has said the idea of a European Super League was not discussed when the prime minister was introduced to Manchester United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward days before the announcement.

Reports suggest Boris Johnson may have given the impression he would back the proposal just four days before its launch following a meeting between Mr Woodward and the prime minister’s chief of staff Dan Rosenfield.

On Johnson meeting Woodward during a visit to Downing Street, the prime minister’s official spokesman added: “There was a very brief introduction to Ed Woodward, I think they crossed paths.

“But the European Super League was not discussed.”







Pressed on whether Rosenfield spoke with Woodward about the super league concept, the No 10 spokesman said: “No, that’s not correct.

“The meeting was to discuss the safe return of fans and Covid certification as part of the events pilot work.”

Labour is demanding Boris Johnson provide further details of the meeting on April 14.

“If Boris Johnson gave the European Super League his backing and then publicly turned on the plan then the British people deserve a full, clear and immediate explanation and apology," said shadow culture secretary Jo Stevens.