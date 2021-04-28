Electoral Commission announces probe into PM's Downing Street flat refurb
- Credit: PA
The Electoral Commission has announced it will investigate the refurbishment of Boris Johnson’s Downing Street flat, saying it was “satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred”.
The election and donations watchdog said it had been in contact with the Conservative Party on the matter since March.
In an official statement, the body said: "We are now satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect than an offence or offences may have occurred.
"We will therefore continue this work as a formal investigation to establish whether this is the case."
It continued: "The investigation will determine whether any transactions relating to the works at 11 Downing Street fall within the regime regulated by the commission and whether such funding was reported as required."
You may also want to watch:
The Electoral Commission has said it will not comment further until its investigation is completed.
Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds reportedly spent £200,000 of Cabinet Office money refurbishing their official apartment last year that was later paid using Tory Party donations.
Most Read
- 1 Priti Patel bullying row reaches High Court
- 2 Michel Barnier claims 'Brexit is a mark of failure'
- 3 Commons speaker considers debate on Boris Johnson's 'inaccuracies'
- 4 Allegra Stratton accused of 'knowingly misleading' journalists over flat refurb
- 5 Minister downplays concerns surrounding PM's flat refurb claiming public 'aren't interested in wallpaper or sofas'
- 6 Poll: Six in 10 people in Britain say they do not trust Boris Johnson
- 7 The EU's quiet coup in Gibraltar
- 8 Court case over Priti Patel's bullying progresses to next stage
- 9 MEPs vote overwhelmingly in support of Brexit deal
- 10 Politics is moving back to a battlefield which does not suit Boris Johnson
Questions have been mounting for Johnson since former aide Dominic Cummings accused him of wanting donors to “secretly pay” for the renovations to his No 11 residence in a “possibly illegal” move.
Downing Street has refused to say whether Johnson received an initial loan from the Conservative Party to cover renovations to the flat at No 11.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.