Downing Street refuses to compromise in Brexit talks
- Credit: PA
Downing Street has said it will not be compromising on the UK’s Brexit negotiating position despite calls for a change of direction from the European Union.
The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “We want to try and reach a free-trade agreement as soon as possible.
“But we have been clear that we won’t change our negotiating position and we have been clear what that position is.”
The government is “confident” there will be time to get legislation implementing any deal through parliament before the transition period expires at the end of the year.
The spokesman confirmed that the major stumbling blocks remain fishing rights and the “level playing field” arrangements aimed at preventing unfair competition.
You may also want to watch:
“Although there has been some progress there still remain divergences on the issues of fisheries and level-playing field,” he said.
Earlier a minister suggested it might be "possible" to extend talks if an agreement with the EU appeared to be in sight.
Most Read
- 1 Poll finds support for Brexit at an all-time low
- 2 Rishi Sunak fails to declare family's wealth in ministerial register, probe finds
- 3 Nine of the best responses to Nadhim Zahawi becoming vaccines minister
- 4 Starmer says Corbyn’s response to anti-Semitism report ‘as bad as you can get’
- 5 National Trust hire Vote Leave adviser to dampen discontent from Brexiteers
- 6 EU to form new post-Trump 'transatlantic alliance' with Joe Biden and America
- 7 Wetherspoon pub boss - who donated £50k to Tories - blasts Boris Johnson's 'reckless' government
- 8 'It's not about you!' - Piers Morgan tears apart Laurence Fox over lockdown breach tweet
- 9 Minister says it is 'possible' Brexit talks could be extended beyond transition period
- 10 BBC presenter attracts complaints after calling Brexiteers 'headbangers, zealots and quislings'
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.