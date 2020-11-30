Downing Street refuses to compromise in Brexit talks

Published: 2:04 PM November 30, 2020 Updated: 2:27 PM November 30, 2020

Downing Street has said it will not be compromising on the UK’s Brexit negotiating position despite calls for a change of direction from the European Union.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “We want to try and reach a free-trade agreement as soon as possible.

“But we have been clear that we won’t change our negotiating position and we have been clear what that position is.”

The government is “confident” there will be time to get legislation implementing any deal through parliament before the transition period expires at the end of the year.

The spokesman confirmed that the major stumbling blocks remain fishing rights and the “level playing field” arrangements aimed at preventing unfair competition.

“Although there has been some progress there still remain divergences on the issues of fisheries and level-playing field,” he said.

Earlier a minister suggested it might be "possible" to extend talks if an agreement with the EU appeared to be in sight.