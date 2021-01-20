No 10 rebukes Theresa May by insisting UK will remain leader on global stage
- Credit: Parliament Live
Downing Street has rebuked Theresa May over an accusation that Boris Johnson has abandoned Britain's position of "global moral leadership".
May used a Daily Mail article saying that while the UK was well placed to play a decisive role in shaping a more co-operative world, she suggested it had not been helped by her successor's actions.
Number 10 said Britain would “continue to be a leading voice on the international stage” under Johnson’s leadership.
Asked about his predecessor’s remarks, the prime minister’s official spokesman said: “I would reject that characterisation.
“The UK is and will continue to be an outward-looking nation and will continue to be a leading voice on the international stage.”
Asked about May's scathing assessment of the government’s performance on the world stage, home secretary Priti Patel told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I fundamentally disagree with that, particularly as this government has been speaking out against regimes complicit in all sorts of dreadful behaviours.
You may also want to watch:
“Look at the work we are doing in Hong Kong right now to protect British nationals overseas – that absolutely speaks to actions. Actions speak louder than words.
“We are out there constantly when universal rules are being flouted openly when it comes to autocratic activities.”
Most Read
- 1 Tory minister admits UK rejected EU's music visa offer in order to 'take back control' of borders
- 2 Susanna Reid takes on Priti Patel over government's gaslighting of public on coronavirus
- 3 Brexiteer musician accused of hypocrisy after demanding No 10 help bands with EU visa
- 4 Priti Patel fails to appear in Commons to answer questions on missing police records
- 5 PMQs: Ben Bradshaw calls out Boris Johnson over Brexit lies
- 6 Kwasi Kwarteng confirms post-Brexit review of workers' rights
- 7 Iain Duncan Smith defends calling Donald Trump 'a decent man'
- 8 The bigot we should have called out on day one
- 9 Piers Morgan calls on Priti Patel to resign over missing crime records fiasco
- 10 GB News seeks to hire Nick Ferrari and Julia Hartley-Brewer to present on new channel
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.