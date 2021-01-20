No 10 rebukes Theresa May by insisting UK will remain leader on global stage

Published: 3:40 PM January 20, 2021 Updated: 3:42 PM January 20, 2021

Theresa May in the House of Commons - Credit: Parliament Live

Downing Street has rebuked Theresa May over an accusation that Boris Johnson has abandoned Britain's position of "global moral leadership".

May used a Daily Mail article saying that while the UK was well placed to play a decisive role in shaping a more co-operative world, she suggested it had not been helped by her successor's actions.

Number 10 said Britain would “continue to be a leading voice on the international stage” under Johnson’s leadership.

Asked about his predecessor’s remarks, the prime minister’s official spokesman said: “I would reject that characterisation.

“The UK is and will continue to be an outward-looking nation and will continue to be a leading voice on the international stage.”

Asked about May's scathing assessment of the government’s performance on the world stage, home secretary Priti Patel told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I fundamentally disagree with that, particularly as this government has been speaking out against regimes complicit in all sorts of dreadful behaviours.

You may also want to watch:

“Look at the work we are doing in Hong Kong right now to protect British nationals overseas – that absolutely speaks to actions. Actions speak louder than words.

“We are out there constantly when universal rules are being flouted openly when it comes to autocratic activities.”