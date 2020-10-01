Television doctor criticises Boris Johnson's father and says he should voluntarily pay fine

Video

Published: 3:51 PM October 1, 2020 Updated: 3:52 PM October 1, 2020

Television doctor Dr Hilary Jones has criticised Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley Johnson, after he was pictured not wearing a face mask in a shop.

Johnson has since apologised for his actions, claiming he wasn’t “100% up to speed” with the latest government guidelines.

But face coverings have been compulsory in shops and on public transport since July 24.

Appearing on the ITV show Lorraine, Dr Hilary hit back at Johnson’s apology by saying it was ‘flimsy.’

“He should be fined, it would be a good example,” he fumed. “His excuse was that he’s only just come back into the country but he is the prime minister’s father.

“I think he knows what the rules are and what the rules have been for some time, that it’s mandatory to wear a mask in a supermarket or in a shop, for some time. He also gave excuses for flying to Bulgaria and then to his Greek hideaway.

“These excuses are so thin and transparent that they’re not even worth reiterating, they really are not. Don’t take us for fools. Pay your fine. Voluntarily, rather than be asked for it. Just pay it, you’ve done wrong, and set a good example to everybody else.”

Dr Hilary went on to explain that Johnson’s apology goes a long way but that there was no room for excuses during a global pandemic.

“He did apologise and that goes a long way, because other people have not apologised for excuses in the past,” he continued.

“The trouble is, a lot of people are giving these rather thin excuses.

“Those excuses just don’t matter in a pandemic, it’s really important that everybody abides.

“It’s either pompous and arrogant, or it’s forgetful and stupid. Take your pick.”

It’s not the first time Johnson has been at the centre of criticism after he was caught travelling to Greece when the UK Foreign Office advice advised against "all but essential international travel" to the country because of the virus.