UKIP set to select 'Dr Gammons' as candidate for London mayoral election

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 8:56 AM October 27, 2020   
Dr Peter Gammons

Dr Peter Gammons - Credit: YouTube

UKIP is attempting to revive its party by focusing on the London mayoral elections after it installed Neil Hamilton as its new leader.

Guido Fawkes reports that the party's frontrunner with the NEC for the 2021 elections is Dr Peter Gammons.

Gammons is said to be a professional "inspirational and motivational speaker" and is reported to have been adviser and friend to "presidents, prime ministers, royalty, celebrities, and world leaders".

The politician is a former Brexit Party campaigner before defecting to UKIP in September.

Last year UKIP caused hilarity by electing Dick Braine as leader, before he resigned from the party because he believed it was "on its last legs".

UKIP
Brexit Party

