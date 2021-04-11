Election campaigning to resume on Tuesday after pause

Published: 9:58 AM April 11, 2021

The pause in election campaigning as a mark of respect over the death of the Duke of Edinburgh is set to end after four days.

Prime minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer agreed to the suspension on Friday when they spoke after hearing of Philip’s death at the age of 99.

But on Saturday, the Conservatives and Labour said that campaigning will resume in full on Tuesday morning, before pausing for the duke’s funeral on Saturday.

Council and mayoral positions in England, the Scottish Parliament and Welsh Parliament are all up for grabs during the May 6 votes.

Conservative Party co-chair Amanda Milling said: “The respectful pause to campaigning will end on Tuesday morning.”

Labour said that leafleting will be permitted after tributes in parliament on Monday with a “full return to campaigning” the following day.

“Following the announcement that the funeral will be held on Saturday, there will be a further suspension of campaigning on April 17 to allow members to join a day of reflection,” the party said.

“These arrangements have been agreed with the UK government.”