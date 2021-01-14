News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Northern Ireland minister warns region's hospitals and schools could run out of food once Brexit grace period ends

Author Picture Icon

Adrian Zorzut

Published: 10:55 AM January 14, 2021   
Democratic Unionist Party MLA Edwin Poots speaks to media after a roundtable meeting at Stormont in

Democratic Unionist Party MLA Edwin Poots - Credit: PA

Northern Ireland’s agriculture minister Edwin Poots has claimed the region’s hospitals and schools risk running out of food when post-Brexit Irish Sea trade arrangements are fully implemented.

A grace period that limits the level of red tape required to move retail food products from Great Britain to Northern Ireland runs out at the end of March.



Once that exemption expires supermarkets will have to comply with more rigorous animal health certification processes under the terms of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

“It was made very clear to us by the suppliers to both hospitals and schools that if the current arrangement for supermarkets isn’t extended in a few months’ time that they will not be able to supply our hospitals and schools with food,” Poots, a DUP minister, told BBC Radio Ulster.

“That is a major crisis and I have raised this with Michael Gove.

You may also want to watch:

“Seriously, are we going to have a situation where our hospitals and schools are not able to feed the children at school, they’re not able to feed their patients?

“That is an outrageous situation that we in Northern Ireland have been put in as a result of the protocol negotiated between the UK Government and the European Union.”

Most Read

  1. 1 No 10 defends Stanley Johnson receiving two coronavirus vaccines while others don't
  2. 2 Brexit changes lead to exodus of Brits from Spain, UK nationals claim
  3. 3 Brexiteer MP ridiculed after calling for free movement of goods between GB and NI
  1. 4 Matt Hancock praises free school meals before being reminded he voted against them
  2. 5 Tory MP downplays free school meals scandal saying 'it's only lunch'
  3. 6 Ian Blackford mocks Boris Johnson for failing to deliver 'sea of opportunity' after Brexit
  4. 7 PMQs Review: The one where the speaker finally snapped
  5. 8 Jeremy Corbyn to launch High Court challenge to overturn Labour suspension
  6. 9 Brexiteer rebuked after backing Nigel Farage's 'East Germany' claims
  7. 10 Why I'll be making Leave EU's move to Ireland as difficult as possible

This comes after the heads of the UK's largest supermarkets warned of "significant disruption to food supplies" to Northern Ireland because of post-Brexit border arrangements.

Supermarkets in the region have been hit by rows of empty shelves because of the new border regime.

But in a letter to cabinet office minister Michael Gove, the chief executives of Sainsbury, Marks and Spencer, and Tesco UK said shortages would worsen when the Brexit grace period - which has exempted retailers from more arduous red tape - ends on March 31.

The letter said it was "essential we find a long-term solution, agreed with the EU", before the March deadline.

"We cannon stress enough that we need time to find and implement that solution."

Brexit
DUP

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Downing Street

Boris Johnson

No 10 tweet calling for questions ahead of Covid press conference...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Leave campaigner Arron Banks, who is being investigated by the National Crime Agency for &quot;suspe

Brexit

Irish politician launches bid to have Leave.EU audited amid concerns it...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Former Brexit MEP Ann Widdecombe

Ann Widdecombe | Video

Brexiteer cuts off presenter to lambast teachers concerned about...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Downing Street, Lo

Downing Street

Downing Street insists 'no clamour for vaccines after 8pm'

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus