Published: 11:38 AM December 26, 2020 Updated: 11:54 AM December 26, 2020

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey indicated the party is likely to vote against the Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

He told BBC Breakfast: “If the details turn out to be what we’re hearing, we cannot support it. This will be so bad for British business, so bad for families to mean they’re less safe. How can a responsible party support such a bad deal?”

Sir Ed said there will be “lots of red tape” as a result of the treaty and warned law enforcement will face a blow from slower information sharing.

“British families will be less safe as a result of this deal. The criminals will be cheering as a result of this deal – that’s not acceptable,” he added.

Davey previously denied that voting down a deal would ever spark a no-deal Brexit with the EU.

He told the BBC "no-deal is always avoidable" and that in the event of failure on a deal an extension would still be possible.