Video
Lib Dems indicate they will vote against Brexit deal
The New European
- Credit: BBC
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey indicated the party is likely to vote against the Brexit trade deal with the European Union.
He told BBC Breakfast: “If the details turn out to be what we’re hearing, we cannot support it. This will be so bad for British business, so bad for families to mean they’re less safe. How can a responsible party support such a bad deal?”
Sir Ed said there will be “lots of red tape” as a result of the treaty and warned law enforcement will face a blow from slower information sharing.
“British families will be less safe as a result of this deal. The criminals will be cheering as a result of this deal – that’s not acceptable,” he added.
MORE: Lib Dem leader clashes with former Tory minister after suggesting party won't back Brexit deal
Davey previously denied that voting down a deal would ever spark a no-deal Brexit with the EU.
He told the BBC "no-deal is always avoidable" and that in the event of failure on a deal an extension would still be possible.
Most Read
- 1 First political party to commit itself to campaigning for UK to rejoin EU
- 2 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
- 3 Boris Johnson protest song could bag the Number 1 slot in the Christmas chart
- 4 Brexit deal allows review in 2024 which could bring closer alignment to EU
- 5 UK will be subject to more export rules than any other country as a result of Brexit deal
- 6 At least 20 members of ERG expected to vote down Brexit deal
- 7 Instant analysis of Boris Johnson's Brexit deal shows the best agreement is remaining in EU
- 8 Boris Johnson claims Brexit deal is his Christmas present to all
- 9 Loophole means Boris Johnson can spend Christmas with family in Tier 4
- 10 Public reacts with sadness as UK rejects Erasmus as part of Brexit deal
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.