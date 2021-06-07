Ed Miliband admits to being 'risk averse' during 2015 election campaign
- Credit: BBC
Ed Miliband has opened up about losing the 2015 general election, admitting he listened too much to advice and said he should have been bolder.
Miliband, who is now shadow business secretary, added he was too “risk averse” during the election six years ago and was worried about saying the wrong thing.
"That's the lesson I learned, just to be myself," he told the new edition of The Big Issue magazine.
The former Labour leader questioned what family life would have been like if he had become prime minister, saying there would have been a lot of downsides.
He said: “I don’t think anything really prepares you to be leader of a political party. The scale of the media scrutiny. You go from saying lots of things that people don’t really pay much attention to, to having everything you do, everything you say, every sandwich you eat, scrutinised.
“There are definitely sacrifices, time lost with my children, feeling like you’re absent even when you’re present. But it is a unique opportunity.”
Miliband said there was a process of “grieving” for losing the election, spending a lot of time being deeply regretful that he had lost.
Most Read
- 1 Brexit remains the elephant in the room in UK politics
- 2 Joe Biden to issue fresh Brexit warning to Boris Johnson at G7 meeting
- 3 Britain is becalmed by apathy: Where is the rage?
- 4 Public complicit in allowing Boris Johnson to break the rules
- 5 Reform UK not contesting Batley and Spen by-election to boost Tory chances
- 6 Putin says ‘don’t spoil Russian-British relations’ after MI6 chief’s criticism
- 7 Deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein aims to drive down post-Brexit cheese tariffs
- 8 The virus attacked our bodies. Now it's rewiring our minds
- 9 Grant Shapps accused of 'political retaliation' following Portugal decision
- 10 The empty theatre of Boris Johnson
“The peak of my career has gone. I was the leader of the Labour Party and I’ll never have that job again. But, I was on the street a few months ago with my younger son, who is 10, and this woman said to me, ‘mate, I really wish you were the prime minister’.
“I had a conversation with my son and we concluded, from his point of view, that it was better that I wasn’t. I’m not just saying, let’s look on the bright side, but I suppose I’m thinking, would I have been as good a dad if I’d been prime minister? Definitely not.
“What kind of life would my kids have had in the public eye? There would have been an upside but there would have been a lot of downsides. That’s what I try and hang on to.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.