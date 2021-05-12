Ed Miliband calls for Keir Starmer to be 'bolder' like Joe Biden

Published: 8:38 AM May 12, 2021

Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband has said the Labour Party had a mountain to climb and a “collective responsibility” to show what it stood for.

Appearing on Radio 4's Today programme, the former Labour leader said that Keir Starmer needed to be "bolder" and back proposals similar to US president Joe Biden's proposals.







Asked about last week's election results, he said: “We had our worst election results since 1935 in 2019, that we have a mountain to climb, that Keir Starmer has provided new leadership, he has put the Remain-Leave argument behind us, but we all have a collective responsibility to show exactly what we stand for going forward.

“Absolutely we do, leadership is a collective endeavour and we all have a job to do, and there are massive things to fight for in our country.”

Explaining what Labour needed to do, he continued: “We propose a £30 billion green infrastructure plan, absolutely we should be doing that.

“We should be bolder, of course we should be bolder.

“Thinking about the country is the right thing for our party in the following sense, which is this country needs big economic change, that’s what Keir Starmer believes in, that’s what he talked about in his Queen’s Speech yesterday.

“He believes we are an unfair, unequal and unproductive country, and that’s got to change.

“Now that is the right thing for the country and the right way to unite our coalition.”