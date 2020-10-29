EHRC reports finds 'unlawful acts of discrimination' towards Jewish people under Corbyn leadership

Breaking

Published: 10:08 AM October 29, 2020 Updated: 10:11 AM October 29, 2020

The Equality and Human Rights Commission’s 130-page report on the investigation into anti-Semitism in Labour said it found “significant failings in the way the Labour Party has handled anti-Semitism complaints over the last four years”.

It said they found “specific examples of harassment, discrimination and political interference”, but also noted “a lack of leadership within the Labour Party on these issues”, which it said was “hard to reconcile with its stated commitment to a zero-tolerance approach to anti-Semitism”.

It said: “The Labour Party must live up to this commitment and acknowledge the impact that multiple investigations and years of failing to tackle anti-Semitism has had on Jewish people.”

The EHRC report said it “uncovered serious failings” in the way complaints were handled, until at least 2018, during which Jeremy Corbyn was Labour leader.

The report stated: “We found that the Labour Party’s response to anti-Semitism complaints has been inconsistent, poor and not transparent, in terms of the process used, reasons for decisions, record-keeping, delay and failures to communicate with complainants.

“Some complaints were unjustifiably not investigated at all.”

The report also found “evidence of political interference in the handling of anti-Semitism complaints throughout the period of the investigation”.

The publication comes after years of complaints over how allegations of anti-Semitism were dealt with under Jeremy Corbyn.

The human rights body launched its probe in May 2019 and has looked at the party’s disciplinary processes and response to complaints.

Labour’s shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said, ahead of the release of the report, that the anti-Semitism controversy had been a “shameful” period in the party’s history.

The release comes after Corbyn’s former aide Karie Murphy insisted that the party removed anti-Semites “more quickly, transparently and effectively than ever before” during his tenure.